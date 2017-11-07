Harrisburg woman arrested for shooting at husband

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman was arrested after she fired a gun at her husband, police said.

Josette Pulley, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and possessing an instrument of crime.

City police said Pulley pointed the gun at her husband during an argument in their Bigelow Court home. The husband left the home and was trying to drive away in the couple’s car when Pulley fired the 9mm handgun and missed.

She was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail.

