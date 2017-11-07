Former magistrate gets jail time for fire company theft

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

READING, Pa. (AP) – A former Pennsylvania district judge has been sentenced to at least six months in jail for stealing money from a fire department where he served as treasurer and for mishandling money from his court office.

Former District Judge Timothy Dougherty of Berks County pleaded guilty in September to theft and misapplication of trusted property.

Prosecutors say the judge stole nearly $100,000 from the Wyomissing Fire Department’s volunteer service and mishandled more than $15,000 from his court office.

The former police officer was in his 18th year as a district judge when he was arrested in May 2016.

Dougherty apologized to his family and says he will repay the stolen money. He’s already paid back nearly $28,000.

He was sentenced to six to 23 months in jail.

