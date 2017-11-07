First of its kind medical robot unveiled in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – WellSpan York Hospital is unveiling a new state of the art robot.

Dr. William Nicholson said what was once a figment of his imagination is now reality.

Dr.Nicholson said there are only 20 of these robots in the United States, with this being the only one in Pennsylvania.

A robot that can be controlled remotely, feet away from the operating table to insert stents, helping improve patients blood flow.

“These vessels are 3-and-a-half, 4 millimeter vessels” said Dr.Nicholson. “A quarter of an inch on a good day. These are tiny little vessels, so the precision you need to control that is pretty amazing.”

That’s precision they can get now with the robot.

The less invasive procedure allows for less recovery time for patients.

The robot is healthier for doctors too, who don’t have to hunch over the patient or be exposed to continuous radiation for decades.

The technology of the robot is still evolving.

“If I can do the case 10 feet from the table, why not 10,000 miles from the table?” said Dr.Nicholson. “You could do a case with [the procedure] in Japan and [the person operating the procedure] in New York or York, PA.”

Patients in need of stents can get the procedure done with the robot at WellSpan York Hospital as soon as possible.

The doctors have already done a couple dozen procedures since July.

