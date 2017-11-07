Danene Sorace, a Democrat, elected to be Lancaster’s new mayor

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time in a dozen years, Lancaster is set to have a new mayor.

Danene Sorace, a Democrat, won Tuesday’s election.

One of the first people to congratulate Sorace publicly was the man she will replace, current Mayor Rick Gray.

Sorace, a current Lancaster City Councilwoman, held a lead in the election as soon as results started to trickle in. She defeated four other candidates, which included Cindy Stewart, a Republican.

As soon as Sorace won, she told ABC27 News she plans on spreading the success of downtown Lancaster to surrounding neighborhoods, which is something she mentioned during the race.

Sorace also said she plans on starting the process of hiring a director of neighborhoods.

“Right now you have to call a lot of different departments to get a lot of things done,” she said. “This is like a point person who is going to bring a full compliment of city resources to your neighborhood, address the issues that are a priority for your neighborhood.”

Sorace will be sworn into office on Jan. 3.

