Court pauses construction of Atlantic Sunrise pipeline

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A federal appeals court has temporarily halted construction of the Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., on Monday granted an emergency motion for stay requested by several environmental groups.

Williams Partners is building the nearly 200-mile pipeline to move gas from northern Pennsylvania to pipelines that deliver gas to the mid-Atlantic and southern states. The project runs through parts of Lebanon and Lancaster counties.

The environmental groups argued the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rushed construction without determining short-term and long-term impacts, as well as the public need for the project.