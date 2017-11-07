Commonwealth Charter Academy: Personal Finance Education

CCA offers a wide variety of classes to give students insight and experience into real-world situations that they may be faced with after graduating from CCA. One of those classes is personal finance, which is a required course for students to take before they graduate.

The personal finance course teaches students how to manage money, prepare a budget, avoid debt and how to save money for retirement. CCA prides itself in developing lifelong learners and equipping them with the tools and skills necessary to be successful and productive adults.