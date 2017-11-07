Cold rain today with wintry precipitation mixing in at times

An area of low pressure will move in today from the south and west and overspread precipitation into the region just before lunchtime. The problem is that skies cleared out overnight and allowed temperatures to drop into the 30s. With increasing clouds early today, that colder air will be trapped in place allowing for some wintry precipitation to mix in today. Expect a chilly rain to develop by late morning from west to east across the viewing area. As the day wears on, that rain will likely mix with sleet pellets and wet snowflakes. For most locations, a chilly rain is all that will fall today. However, in a few spots, a coating-2 inches of a slushy accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces. The areas most likely affected would be north and west of Harrisburg. Again, any accumulations will likely be on grass, with most roadways remaining wet. Highs today will only manage to make it into the lower 40s. The wintry mix and chilly rain wraps up this evening and skies stay mainly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be dry, but clouds could be slow to clear, leading to another chilly afternoon with highs in the 40s. The sun should return in full for Thursday as highs rebound back into the 50s. Then the coldest air of the season (so far) arrives for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Cold, Canadian air sinks southward Thursday night and we should prepare for a blustery Friday with winds between 10-20 mph and highs stuck in the low 40s! Friday night will be the coldest night of the season so far as temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s which will be our first hard freeze of this season for many. Just a heads up if you have any potted plants you wish to protect. Saturday will be dry, but we expect more showers and cloudy skies for the second half of the weekend. Stay tuned. November continues to be active and all over the place with our weather!