Burglary suspect wanted by West York police

(West York Borough Police Department)

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect is wanted by the West York Borough Police Department for a recent burglary.

According to police, the burglary happened the morning of Oct. 28 in the 1200 block of West Market Street.

A dirt bike and a 2003 Suzuki Katana motorcycle were stolen during the burglary.

Michael J. McVicker, 45, of York, was named the suspect.

He also has several additional warrants and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on McVicker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The West York Borough Police Department asks anyone with additional information about the burglary should call them at 717-854-1975.

