Brothers chase down, catch suspected thief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two brothers chased down a suspected thief after catching him in the act, police said.

Samier Walker, 21, of Harrisburg, is charged with robbery for an incident Oct. 25 in the 1200 block of North 15th Street. City police are still looking for two other suspects.

One of the brothers told police he was smoking in his vehicle when he saw a light come on in his brother’s car. He called his brother then confronted the three suspects, who all fled.

The brothers chased Walker, who had been inside the vehicle, and caught him on Cumberland Street where Walker grabbed a log from the ground and swung it at the brothers, police said.

The brothers were able to subdue Walker and kept him on the ground until police arrived.

