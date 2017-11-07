Bridal boutique offers free, discounted gowns to service members

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Special Moments Bridal Boutique is offering a special gift for veterans and those marrying military members on Saturday.

The shop is giving out free gowns and half off couture gowns to those with military I.D. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in honor of Veterans Day.

Owner, Wanda Latshaw, has done this for the past five years and hopes to continue.

“It’s a very rewarding day when we’re here…We’ll get phone calls like, ‘you can’t be giving it away.’ These are brand new gowns, they’ve never been worn, some of them have never been tried on,” said Latshaw.

She has more than 200 gowns from sizes 2 to 30.

“I dont care what they cost or what they sold for, they don’t cost them a thing. They just come in and pick out the one that they want.”

Latshaw is also selling discounted accessories.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.