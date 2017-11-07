2 men killed during storm identified; tornado confirmed

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities have released the names of two men killed during a storm that weather officials have confirmed spawned a tornado in Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado packing winds up to 90 mph struck just after 6 p.m. Sunday in Milcreek Township and the city of Erie. The tornado, one of 10 that touched down in northern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania, traveled for almost two and one-half miles.

About four inches of rain fell around Erie, where officials said a rush of storm water collapsed a wall and spilled about eight feet of water into a home. Scuba divers later recovered bodies identified by the Erie County coroner as 59-year-old Gary Hoffman and 55-year-old Michael Mcgurn. The deaths of the brothers-in-law were ruled accidental drownings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s