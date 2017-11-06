Woman arrested for rummaging through vehicle in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police on Saturday arrested a woman accused of rummaging through a vehicle.

Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 300 block of East North Street after a witness reported someone was going through a vehicle.

Jasmine Malakin, 30, was arrested and charged with theft from a motor vehicle and loitering and prowling at night.

Malakin was taken to Cumberland County Prison and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 15.

