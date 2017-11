HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Turnpike drivers should expect slow-moving or stopped traffic approaching the Harrisburg East interchange this week.

The eastbound right and center lanes will be closed Tuesday through Friday while construction crews mill and pave the roadway between mileposts 246.6 and 250.

The work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. each day, weather permitting.