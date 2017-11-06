Transaction at high school football field leads to drug arrest, police say

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A hand-to-hand transaction at Dauphin County high school led to a drug arrest over the weekend.

Steelton police were on foot patrol Saturday at the high school football field when they saw the transaction, according to a release.

Isiah White, 28, of Harrisburg, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

White was taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of bail, which was set at $25,000.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Nov. 13.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.