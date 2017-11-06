Supreme Court rejects bid to halt redistricting lawsuit

Associated Press
FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court is taking up a case about political maps in Wisconsin that could affect elections across the country. The justices are hearing argument on Oct. 3 in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to put on ice a federal lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s congressional districts approved after the 2010 census.

A court official said Saturday that Justice Samuel Alito on Friday rejected the requested stay of the lawsuit by five Pennsylvania voters against the governor and elections officials.

Republican legislative leaders had argued that trial in the case could occur as the justices are considering a Wisconsin gerrymandering case with what they call “substantively identical claims.”

The lawsuit alleges state maps have unfairly given Pennsylvania Republicans an electoral advantage, and it seeks to reshape the state’s congressional districts before the 2018 midterm elections.

Republicans won 13 of 18 congressional seats in the 2014 and 2016 elections despite earning a little over 50 percent of the vote.

