Sellers see no spike in sales of newly legal hunting rifles

The Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Officials and gun sellers in Pennsylvania say they’ve seen no significant spike in the sale of semi-automatic rifles and air rifles after their use was legalized for hunting some animals, but not larger game.

Bruce Piendl, owner of Allegheny Arms and Gun Works in Bethel Park, tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that gun buyers seem confused by the move.

He says it appeared that the Pennsylvania Game Commission was poised to allow the use of the firearms broadly.

But in March, they imposed limits on the animals that may be hunted and the caliber of ammunition that can be used.

Game Commission President Brian Hoover says a survey of hunters found a lack of support for the use of semi-automatic rifles in the hunting of big game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s