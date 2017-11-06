Sellers see no spike in sales of newly legal hunting rifles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Officials and gun sellers in Pennsylvania say they’ve seen no significant spike in the sale of semi-automatic rifles and air rifles after their use was legalized for hunting some animals, but not larger game.

Bruce Piendl, owner of Allegheny Arms and Gun Works in Bethel Park, tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that gun buyers seem confused by the move.

He says it appeared that the Pennsylvania Game Commission was poised to allow the use of the firearms broadly.

But in March, they imposed limits on the animals that may be hunted and the caliber of ammunition that can be used.

Game Commission President Brian Hoover says a survey of hunters found a lack of support for the use of semi-automatic rifles in the hunting of big game.