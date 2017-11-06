Police seek tips in several skimming cases

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released another surveillance photo of their suspect in a skimming case at a Hampden Township bank ATM.

The photo was taken Saturday morning at the F&M Trust in the 6300 block of Carlisle Pike, where employees reported a suspicious person at the drive-thru ATM around 10:10 a.m.

The teller suspected the man was up to something because he was on a bicycle and took and was stopped at the machine for an unusually long time. Officers investigated and found “items consistent with prior confirmed skimming device incidents,” police said.

Skimming devices are used to steal personal banking information such as account and personal identification numbers when customers use an ATM.

Police released two other photos of the man on Saturday. They said he’s about 5’8″ tall with a thin build, facial hair, and has a slight accent. They said around the same time frame, similar incidents were reported in the Boiling Springs, Carlisle, and Chambersburg areas.

Chambersburg police are investigating whether the same man used a fraudulent card and tried to get money from an ATM at the F&M Bank at 150 Lincoln Way East. They said since that incident, they’ve received more than seven other reports of access device fraud that are related.

The vehicle used Chambersburg is a black 2017 GMC Terrain with a Virginia registration of VVK-5863.

Police believe a group of people may be planting the skimming devices across Pennsylvania and in other states. Devices have also been found recently at the Citizen’s Bank in the 4100 block of Carlisle Pike and on a gas pump at the Sun Up Market at 101 North Market Street in Mechanicsburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampden Township police at 717-761-2609, Mechanicsburg police at 717-691-3300, or Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131.

