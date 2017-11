HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all Pennsylvania flags on the Capitol Complex and throughout the state lowered to half-staff to honor victims of a mass shooting at a Texas church.

Wolf said all Pennsylvania flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.

A man opened fire Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people and wounding about 20 others.