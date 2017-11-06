Pa. man arrested for loaded handgun at BWI Airport

By Published:
(Transportation Security Administration)

LINTHICUM, Md. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested at BWI Airport on Sunday for having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag.

The Bedford man had a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with nine bullets. A Transportation Security Administration officer found the gun at a security checkpoint.

The man told officials he forgot he was carrying his gun with him, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.

Police confiscated the gun and arrested the man on weapons charges.

Farbstein said the gun was the 22nd found at BWI Airport this year. Last year, 24 guns were found at the airport’s checkpoints.

