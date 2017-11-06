North Lebanon police seek tips in counterfeit cash case

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a person of interest in the use of counterfeit cash at Lebanon County businesses.

North Lebanon Township police said the fake money was used Oct. 25, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., at several businesses on Quentin Road.

The businesses include TJ Maxx, Dollar Tree, Famous Footwear, Party Vibes, and Dollar General.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the person they want to question. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-274-0464.

