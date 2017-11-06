Mild with showers today

After yesterday’s dreary weather, it would be nice to see some sunshine, but that doesn’t look to be on the table today. Expect more clouds and scattered showers on this Monday, especially during the first half of the day. It will also be the last mild day for a while here in Central PA with highs climbing into the mid 60s. The showers today are in conjunction with a cold front moving through Pennsylvania. There could be a rumble of thunder accompanying some of these showers today as the air will be a bit unstable at times. This front will clear the area this evening and skies will clear with it overnight. Temperatures will tumble behind the front, into the upper 30s tonight.

Another fast moving storm system arrives by tomorrow and additional clouds are likely, especially across southern tier counties. Most of the region should stay dry tomorrow, despite the cloud cover. It will be a much cooler day though with high temperatures only near 50 degrees! At this point, Wednesday looks pleasant as the clouds try and break up a bit, and there is a better chance of sun returning in full for Thursday with high pressure coming through. Temperatures remain on the cooler side though for both days.

There are lots of moving parts to the forecast beyond Thursday. A few front are pegged to move through for the coming weekend. At this point, a few clouds could be around for Friday and Saturday and some showers could develop for Sunday. The biggest story though will be the colder air the wants to settle in to Central PA. Highs will only be in the 40s for Friday and Saturday, with Saturday morning projected to start in the 20s for many backyards! Get out the heavy coats…it’s that time of year and Mother Nature knows it!