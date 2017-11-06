Judge races top ballot in off-year election for Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania voters will be reshaping the state’s appeals courts this week, deciding a change to the state constitution and picking winners in races for mayor, district attorney and other local contests.

This is considered an off-year election for Pennsylvania’s 8.4 million voters, including 4 million Democrats and 3.2 million Republicans, so turnout is likely to be low.

The biggest statewide race is for the state Supreme Court. An appointed justice, Republican Sallie Mundy, wants to keep her seat for a 10-year term. Her opponent is Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff, a former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star who currently handles family court matters.

The constitutional amendment involves property taxes, but a “yes” vote will not by itself change anything about the state’s tax structure.