Judge races top ballot in off-year election for Pennsylvania

Mark Scolforo, Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania voters will be reshaping the state’s appeals courts this week, deciding a change to the state constitution and picking winners in races for mayor, district attorney and other local contests.

This is considered an off-year election for Pennsylvania’s 8.4 million voters, including 4 million Democrats and 3.2 million Republicans, so turnout is likely to be low.

The biggest statewide race is for the state Supreme Court. An appointed justice, Republican Sallie Mundy, wants to keep her seat for a 10-year term. Her opponent is Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff, a former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star who currently handles family court matters.

The constitutional amendment involves property taxes, but a “yes” vote will not by itself change anything about the state’s tax structure.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s