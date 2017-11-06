Is re-sentencing for ‘juvenile lifers’ justice served, or justice stolen?

You do the crime, you do the time. But what happens when the Supreme Court rules that time can be unconstitutional?

As Pennsylvania grapples with re-sentencing requirements for juveniles who got mandatory life in prison, Dennis Owens, Amanda St. Hilaire, Kendra Nichols take this episode of On Deadline to unpack the rationale behind the court rulings, the emotional next steps for victims’ families, why Pennsylvania has more juvenile lifers than any other state, and how our current criminal justice system shapes other aspects of our community. They sit down with law student La Tasha Williams, whose passion is the plight of juvenile lifers, and Frank Vaccaro, whose brother-in-law was 11 when a 16-year-old neighbor sexually assaulted and murdered him in Cumberland County.

