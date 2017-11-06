Integrity Hearing Aid Solutions: Open House & Anniversary Sale!

Over the past 10 years the folks at Integrity Hearing have helped thousands of people regain their hearing and understanding.

“We are paying it forward to help others with hearing loss…Steve Braden from Siemens Audiology will be in attendance to pass on his knowledge about the factory and savings. Plus we will be providing free hearing tests and free consultations to explain everything about your ears” tells John J. Acito.

To find out how to take part in the open house check out the video above or visit their website!