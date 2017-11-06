Hollywood Casino disappointed about new law allowing more casinos in Pennsylvania

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A law that recently passed allows the state’s ten biggest casinos to operate satellite casinos.

Right now there are 12 casinos in Pennsylvania and only one in the Midstate, Hollywood Casino.

“Hollywood Casino is a unique entertainment experience in central PA. We have gaming, live music on the weekends, wonderful dining with Final Cut Steakhouse as our star attraction, and horse racing year round. It’s one of a kind,” Hollywood Casino VP of Marketing Fred Lipkin said.

Hollywood Casino could soon have competition.

A new law will allow 10 satellite casinos to be added at least 25 miles away from current casinos.

Right now Hollywood Casino has 1,000 employees. Management says if this new law hurts their business, local residents could lose their jobs.

It could also be bad for the horse racing industry.

“If our business was to decline, the brick and mortar or Hollywood Casino, we would be giving less to the horse racing purse fund. For satellite casinos, it’s not written or designated that any of their money would be for horse racing purses,” Lipkin said.

However, some gamblers that live farther away are thrilled with the idea of more casinos.

“Hollywood casino is 54 minutes from Lancaster. [Casino’s nearby would be] a lot more resourceful and easier. Also, if someone is looking for employment in Lancaster, they don’t have to figure out how to get to Harrisburg. It creates job opportunity for that area,” Dashaun Guzmand said.

Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to opt out having satellite casinos coming to their area.

Pennsylvania’s ten largest casinos can start bidding in January for where the satellite casinos will be.

