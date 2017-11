GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is accused of sexually abusing two young boys at his home last week.

John E. Franciscus, 67, of Gap, is charged with attempted rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

State police in Lancaster said the charges stem from an incident Friday that involved a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy.

Franciscus was released after posting $200,000 bail.