Flag display honors military lives lost since 9/11

ELIZABETHTOWN, (WHTM) – A retirement community in Elizabethtown is honoring those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Nearly 7,000 American flags are currently on display at Veterans Grove in the Masonic Village. Each flag represents a life lost in combat since Sept. 11.

“This is called the Massing of the Colors and its done jointly by the Masonic Village and the National Sojourners Harrisburg Chapter No. 76,” said Jack Heinz, a veteran and resident at the Village.

Every November, the memorial is put on display during the week of Veterans Day.

“It’s important for us to remember those that fought for our freedoms, those that fought and died for the freedoms that we enjoy today,” said Russell Baker, president of the National Sojourners Harrisburg Chapter No. 76.

On Monday afternoon, he and a large group of others helped commemorate the display with an opening ceremony.

It was a time of prayer and reflection.

“All of our hopes are that the number of flags here don’t increase, that we don’t have any more conflicts were we lose young men and women,” said Baker.

The Massing of the Colors memorial is on display until Nov. 13 at 1 Masonic Dr, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

