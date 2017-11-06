First responders urge hunters to get in shape before season

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — The opening of Pennsylvania’s rifle season for deer is only three weeks away, and local first responders are urging hunters to physically prepare for time in the field.

“If you’re not physically fit, and you now you’re walking through the woods, just the physical stress will be extra hard on your heart,” said Emily Saldana of New Bloomfield EMS in Perry County.

Saldana says some light conditioning is good for all hunter prior to the season, but older hunters especially can benefit from exercise before hiking up a mountain or dragging a harvested deer from the woods.

“Walking is always good,” said Saldana. “Build up your stamina. Walk a mile, then two miles. Start on the pavement, and then maybe try a trail somewhere with uneven ground that will be more like your experience during hunting season.”

The most common hunting-related emergencies include cardiac arrest while dragging a deer, breaking limbs after falling from a tree stand and getting lost in an unfamiliar area.

Saldana recommends pre-hydrating before you walk out to hunt for the day, and periodically drink water and eat snacks to keep energy levels up. She recommends carrying slightly more food and water than you need, in the event you become injured or lost and need to spend the night in the woods.

To avoid becoming stranded and to give rescuers a better chance at locating you should you become unconscious, Saldana recommends letting someone know where you will be hunting and what time they can expect you to return home. While many hunters now carry a cell phone as standard equipment, ensure that battery life is adequate for the entire day, and don’t wait to call for help if you feel like you are in danger. 9-1-1 dispatchers may be able to find your exact location by pinging the signal from your cell phone.

“In a recent season, we had a man who had fallen from his tree stand,” recalls Saldana. “He was out there for several hours. He was cold and disoriented. “But the reason they found him so quick was because he told someone where he was going before he left. We had to hike in. There were twenty of us in a very thick part of the woods, taking turns carrying him out of the mountain, but he survived.”

Pennsylvania’s rifle deer hunting season lasts from November 27 through December 9.