DA: Fast food employee sold drugs at work

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is accused of selling methamphetamine and heroin, sometimes while working at a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant.

Nathan W. Pizzardi, 35, of Denver, was seen selling the drugs while in uniform and sometimes with his drive-thru headset on, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Authorities say he would leave the store at 2055 North Reading Road and make sales in the parking lot.

Pizzardi sold methamphetamine in the lot on Aug. 24 while detectives from the county’s drug task force watched, and on Sept 12 he sold heroin at a nearby Turkey Hill store, the district attorney’s office said.

He was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $80,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.