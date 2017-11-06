Carlisle man charged in hit-run that injured teen

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has been charged in a hit-and-run that injured a 14-year-old boy in Silver Spring Township.

Robert Hebbard II, 58, is charged with a misdemeanor count of accidents involving death or injury and summary counts of duty to give information and render aid, immediate notice of accident to police, and driving at safe speed.

The boy was trying to clear a tree downed by strong winds on the evening of Oct. 29 when he was struck in the 7000 block of Wertzville Road. He was released from a hospital after treatment for leg injuries.

Hebbard called the police department the next day after seeing media reports about the crash. He said he believed the police were looking for him.

He went to the station on Thursday and admitted to being the driver involved in the crash, police said.

