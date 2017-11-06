Camp Hill police chief involved in alcohol-related crash

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill police Chief Doug Hockenberry is under investigation for an alcohol-related crash.

State police say Hockenberry was the operator of a car that hit a tree and a mailbox in the 100 block of Lambs Gap Road in Rye Township around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, state police said. No charges have been filed.

Hockenberry has been with the Camp Hill Police Department since 1996 and has been chief for more than four years.

In a statement, the borough said he has agreed to take a period of leave.

“Camp Hill Borough is committed to addressing this issue with the chief and will be gathering appropriate facts to take any action that is warranted under the circumstances,” the statement reads. “Inasmuch as this is a personnel matter, parts of the resolution of this matter will be confidential, but the borough will resolve this matter effectively, efficiently and in the best interests of the borough’s residents.”

