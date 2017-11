MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Camp Hill police chief, Doug Hockenberry, is under investigation for an alcohol-related crash.

According to state police, Hockenberry was the operator of a car that hit a tree and a mailbox on the 100 block of Lambs Gap Road in Rye Township Sunday around 10:00 p.m.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, state police said.

