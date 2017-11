DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania board members have decided to keep 50 acres of Camp Furnace Hills and transfer or sell the remaining 270 acres.

The camp near the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County has been closed since a storm in February toppled trees and caused $7 million in damage. Insurers said the situation created a potential liability.

The board previously said it would keep only 10 acres of the property for day camps.