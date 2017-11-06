9,000 parking tickets may go unpaid

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Taylor Hackman asked a simple question as he was getting ready to feed the parking meter on West Duke Street.

“Why would I pay it if I didn’t have to,” he asked.

Hackman raised the question after ABC27 News told him there are 9,000 parking tickets in the city that may go unpaid.

“They were legally written tickets,” said Larry Cohen, executive director of Lancaster Parking Authority.

Cohen said when the authority took over parking enforcement from the city at the start of the year, the authority experienced several “hiccups”.

Cohen said the “hiccups” included delays in getting the authority to write tickets and a slow connection to the system that allows them to track those who didn’t pay.

“Then it becomes a question of how they are collected upon,” he said. “We didn’t have the opportunity to collect through the district justice process.”

Once the system was up and running, 9,000 of nearly 40,000 tickets written from January and April hadn’t been paid.

Because of the lack of authority when the tickets were written, the parking authority can’t go after back fines.

Cohen said the fines on the unpaid tickets could total around $250,000. He said the authority did send a letter to try to collect the money, but he said they don’t expect many to pay.

“The city is well aware of it,” Cohen said. “The good news is we are delivering revenues to the city far above their expectations.”

Cohen said they will not reimburse those who did pay parking tickets.

