Vice President Mike Pence pushes proposed tax reform plan in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY (WHTM) – Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Central Pennsylvania Saturday to push for President Donald Trump’s proposed tax reform plan.

The Vice President made a stop at Military and Commercial Fasteners Corporation in Manchester Township, York County. Pence toured the building and then got down to business talking up the President’s tax reform plan.

“To achieve sustained growth, the President and I truly believe, as these members of Congress do, that we’re going to have to pass the kinds of tax cuts that are going to invite the investment that we heard today,” Pence said.

He touted the creation of 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate at a 17-year low. Pence also said the stock market is doing well, and $5 trillion in new wealth has been created in Americans’ retirement funds and savings accounts.

Pence says the tax reform plan would grow the economy, but some area leaders fear it could do the opposite. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) sent ABC27 News the following statement:

“Middle class families and small businesses in York and South Central Pennsylvania deserve a tax cut, but Vice President Pence is peddling a massive giveaway to the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations. This scheme lavishes the super-rich with obscene tax giveaways while middle class families lose important tax deductions that help them make ends meet. Under the plan Vice President Pence is promoting, families in South Central Pennsylvania will no longer receive deductions for state and local income taxes, medical expenses and interest on student loans. While the plan doubles the standard deduction it also eliminates personal exemptions. In 2018, this would mean a family of four would gain $11,000 in standard deduction, and simultaneously lose $16,600 in personal exemptions. Tax giveaways for the wealthiest should not come at the expense of vital deductions that help middle class families. I urge congressional Republicans and the Administration to drop this tax scheme and work in a bipartisan way to help grow wages and create jobs for middle class families.”

“There’s always going to be political opponents,” said State Rep. Stephen Bloom, (R-Cumberland County).

Bloom gives the tax plan two thumbs up.

“We need to simplify and reduce our taxes so we can actually invest in our businesses and grow the jobs that Pennsylvania citizens need,” Bloom said.

Rep. Scott Perry says Congress is currently tweaking the tax reform plan.

“The Vice President came as the administration’s representative to York County to make sure that in that tweaking that we’re hearing everybody’s concerns and getting it just right and as right as we can get it. It’s not going to be perfect for everybody,” said Perry, (R-York, Adams, Cumberland, & Dauphin Counties).

The Vice President told the crowd the plan would exempt the first $24,000 of a worker’s income, increase the child tax credit, and end the death tax.

“We truly do believe the best way to grow jobs in this country is to give the American people more of their hard-earned dollars in their own pockets and to give businesses more resources to invest in ways that will create jobs,” Pence said.

Some other changes under the proposed plan include capping the corporate tax rate at 20 percent and simplifying the tax code,

so 90 percent of people would do their taxes on one piece of paper.