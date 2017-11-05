Toy Run in York County benefits children’s hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered Saturday to donate gifts to children in the hospital, according to the York County Harley Davidson Owner’s Association.

The riders began the annual toy run in York, and ended with a delivery of toys and money to the Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.

Organizers say the annual event has generated more than $400,000 over the last 20 years.

