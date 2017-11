HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Figures in Hollywood are now coming under fire in the wake of sexual assault allegations, including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Some men and women are now sharing their sexual harassment experiences.

Kristen Houser from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape visits ABC 27 to discuss how to move forward.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.