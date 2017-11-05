State Police Carlisle building new facility

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) State Police in Carlisle are building a new larger facility.

The building they work out of now is on Commerce Drive in South Middleton Township. The new building will still be in the township but about a half a mile away on Dunwoody Drive.

It is almost five acres and will have a 15,000 sq. foot building, almost three times the size of their current building.

South Middleton Township Supervisor Tom Faley said it will give troopers more space and will allow them to respond to emergencies faster.

“ln real estate, they say, ‘location, location.’ That’s the answer. Well, that’s true here because they’re located midway between the two I-81 intersections. You’ve got 44, Allen Road, right over here less than a mile. You’ve got 45, Walnut Bottom Road, over here less than a mile,” said Faley.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring.