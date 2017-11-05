Search for time capsule held in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – People spent their afternoons trying to dig up a time capsule from 1977.

According to information from the York County History Center, the capsule was buried at the Colonial Court House to celebrate the bicentennial of the Articles of Confederation being adopted.

Directions to the capsule, however, have been lost.

The capsule includes letters from kindergartners at the time, as well as contributions from then Governor Milton Shapp and President Jimmy Carter.

The time capsule was not found.

