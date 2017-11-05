Saudi AG says ‘corruption’ sweep will be fair

By Published:
Alwaleed bin Talal
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2014 file photo, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, waves as he arrives at the headquarters of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Saudi Arabia has arrested dozens of princes and former government ministers, including a well-known billionaire with extensive holdings in Western companies, as part of a sweeping anti-corruption probe, further cementing King Salman and his crown prince son's control of the kingdom. A high-level employee at Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's Kingdom Holding Company told The Associated Press that the royal was among those detained overnight Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) Saudi Arabia’s attorney general says an anti-corruption sweep is treating its suspects with “the same rights and treatment as any other Saudi citizen.”

Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb did not acknowledge the arrests or name any suspects, but The Associated Press has reported that billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and other senior royals, military officers, businessmen and ex-ministers have been detained and are being held in five-star hotels across the capital, Riyadh.

Al-Mojeb stressed that all parties are considered innocent until proven guilty and “retain full legal privileges relating to their personal and private property, including funds.” However, he says a suspect’s position or status will “not influence the fair application of justice.”

The attorney general said Sunday the newly-formed anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is conducting investigations to ensure transparency and good governance.

The statement did not specify further what alleged crimes had been committed.

