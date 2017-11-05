Saudi AG says ‘corruption’ sweep will be fair

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) Saudi Arabia’s attorney general says an anti-corruption sweep is treating its suspects with “the same rights and treatment as any other Saudi citizen.”

Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb did not acknowledge the arrests or name any suspects, but The Associated Press has reported that billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and other senior royals, military officers, businessmen and ex-ministers have been detained and are being held in five-star hotels across the capital, Riyadh.

Al-Mojeb stressed that all parties are considered innocent until proven guilty and “retain full legal privileges relating to their personal and private property, including funds.” However, he says a suspect’s position or status will “not influence the fair application of justice.”

The attorney general said Sunday the newly-formed anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is conducting investigations to ensure transparency and good governance.

The statement did not specify further what alleged crimes had been committed.