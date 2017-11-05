Police arrest suspect, search for another in homicide case

By Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man last weekend, and have issued a warrant for a second suspect.

Luis Manuel Marquez-Rivera, 45, was arrested on Friday. A warrant has been issued for Jorge Monge, 61.

Police say Carlos Villarreal and Frank Marrero-Colon were at 11th and Mifflin Streets on October 28 to purchase heroin.

Monge is accused of shooting at Villarreal and Marrero-Colon. Villarreal was hit and later died from his injuries. Marrero fled the scene.

Marquez is being held in jail without bond. He has been charged with criminal homicide, among other charges.

No picture was made available of Jorge Monge. Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.

