Police arrest man after responding to gunshots

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man faces charges after police say they found him with a gun that had its serial number scratched off.

An officer with the Carlisle Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire on the 200 block of Mulberry Avenue, near Letort Creek, around 1:45 a.m.

There, the officer found 28 year-old Jalil Nickerson-Greer with a gun.

Police investigated the scene and found he had entered the creek just after firing the gun.

Jalil was arrested without incident.

