NYC circles the wagons around marathon after truck attack

NEW YORK (AP) – Police are mounting a massive security effort to try to secure the New York City Marathon deadly truck attack in lower Manhattan.

City officials have sought to calm the nerves of more than 50,000 runners and millions of onlookers by insisting the marathon should go off on Sunday without incident.

At a news conference this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio called it “extraordinary event” that will “be well protected.”

On Tuesday, the driver of a rental truck mowed down cyclists and pedestrians on a bike path, killing eight. He was captured after being shot and wounded by police.

The terror attack was a grim reminder of the threat posed by radicalized “lone wolves” who strike without warning using simple weapons in easily accessible settings.