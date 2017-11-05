Multiple injuries reported after dog attacks in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people, including a police officer, were hospitalized after multiple dog attacks Saturday.

Around 8:30 a.m., South Londonderry Police were called to Mt. Gretna Road, between Colebrook and Mt. Gretna Borough, after three dogs were reported to be on the loose.

One officer was bitten in the arm after trying to capture a dog.

He reportedly used a taser on the animal to stop the attack.

Police say he was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, given the first round of rabies shots, and then returned to work.

A second South Londonderry Police Officer, along with a Game Commission officer, captured that dog.

The dog, which was reportedly emaciated and appeared to have mange, was later euthanized.

The two officers also captured a second dog, which was taken to an animal rescue shelter.

Around noon, police were called to the borough of Mt. Gretna after a person was bitten in the face by the third dog.

That person, who managed to capture the dog, went to the hospital for what police call a minor injury.

South Londonderry Police took the third dog to the Lebanon County Humane Society in Myerstown.

Police say that the dogs may have been in the wild for months, or may have been the victims of neglect.

South Londonderry Police say there is no further threat to the public.

