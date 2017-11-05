Lebanon City elementary school gets a makeover

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) An elementary school got a makeover this weekend thanks to an investment made by a bank.

Wells Fargo invested $70,000 to help rejuvenate Harding Elementary School on Chestnut Street.

The investment helped add new technology to the school, renovate the school’s cafeteria, and paint classrooms.

“It allows our students, and allows us as a school, to purchase things for our students that allows them to do 21st century learning and problem solving, and it’s a great partnership,” said Michael Reager, the principal of Harding Elementary School.

Harding is the second largest elementary school in the Lebanon School District with 650 students.