West Shore Regional Police releases speed sign data

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police have released the results from a speed detection sign placed on the first block of Hillcrest Road.

The speed limit on the road is 25 MPH.

According to police, the sign tracked 514 cars over the course of two weeks at an average speed of 15 MPH.

The information released by police shows the slowest speed was 5 MPH, while the fastest driver was clocked at 36 MPH.

Anyone interested in having the sign placed in their neighborhood can contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.