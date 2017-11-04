Vice President Mike Pence to visit York, Saturday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to the Midstate to pitch the President’s tax reform plan.

The White House says Pence and Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta will be arriving at HIAA at the 193rd Special Operation Wing just after 11 a.m. They will then take a motorcade to Military and Commercial Fasteners Corporation, a hardware business in Manchester Township.

According to a press release, the Vice President, Secretary Acosta, Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA), and Congressman Lou Barletta (R- PA) will meet with local business leaders and families to discuss tax reform as a roundtable discussion.

His visit will end with formal remarks to attendees at the Military and Commercial Fasteners Corporation around 12:45 p.m.

The event is private and not open to the public.

Pence has been traveling across the country rallying support for the Republican tax reform plan which would sharply lower rates for corporations and reduce personal taxes for many.

However, it would give fewer deductions to home buyers and families with steep medical bills.

The plan would be the largest re-write of the nation’s tax code in three decades.

