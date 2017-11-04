Police: DNA evidence led to suspect in Erie strangulation case

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say DNA evidence led them to a suspect in the strangulation death of a woman in her Pennsylvania apartment earlier this year.

Twenty-six-year-old Justin Glover of Erie is charged in the June slaying of 26-year-old Anita Jones, who died the day after she was found tied up and unresponsive in her second-floor unit by a relative.

Detectives said in a criminal complaint that stains from a sweat shirt found in a garbage bag that the defendant acknowledged having thrown away matched the DNA of the victim.

Erie County prosecutors said during a preliminary hearing Friday that seminal fluid found near the body matched the defendant’s DNA.

Glover was held for trial on charges including criminal homicide and first-degree murder. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Saturday.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.