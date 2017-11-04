Weather delay in East Lansing, Penn State leads Michigan State 14-7

1st Quarter

Penn State’s opening drive resulted in a Michigan State interception on an over throw by Trace McSorley. Michigan State responded by driving into Penn State territory. But the Penn State defense came up with a stop on third down to force a punt.

Trace McSorley and the Nittany Lions answered with a 7 play 92 yard drive ending with a 31 yard catch and run by DaeSean Hamilton to give Penn State a 7-0 lead. The TD pass was McSorley’s 48th of his career tying him with Christian Hackenberg for the program lead.

After stalling out on their first drive Michigan State moved down the field with ease. Quarterback Brian Lewerke regularly found seams in the deep middle of the defense. After a series of penalties in the redzone, Lewerke connected with Darrell Stewart Jr. on a fade pass to tie the game at 7.

This one starting to look like a shoot out. Penn State decides to go for it on 4th and 8 from the Michigan State 27. McSorley finds Saeed Blacknall in the flat who slips a couple tackles for a touchdown to give Penn State a 14-7 lead.

2nd Quarter

Midway through the second quarter during a Michigan State drive play was stopped for a weather delay. Officials need 30 minutes without lightning or thunder to resume play.