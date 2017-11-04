Harrisburg makes team history, finishes year 10-0 with win over Cumberland Valley

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There has never been a Harrisburg football team to go 10-0 in the regular season, until this year. The Cougars 56-14 win over Cumberland Valley Saturday crowns the top ranked team in the state in 5A as the Mid Penn Commonwealth Champions, and secures their spot in history as the first team in program history with a perfect 10-0 regular season record.

Harrisburg will be the top seed in the District III tournament, hosting a first round game next Saturday. While the brackets have yet to be officially released, the Cougars are currently scheduled to play Exeter Township, a rematch of last year’s opening round game in districts. Harrisburg beat Manheim Central for the 2016 District Title, and lost to Archbishop Wood in the 5A State Championship game.